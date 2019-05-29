USC won’t renew the contract of baseball coach Dan Hubbs

USC athletic director Lynn Swann announced Wednesday that the school will not renew the contract of baseball coach Dan Hubbs when it expires at the end of June.
Swann’s decision is a clear sign that USC intends to restore the tradition of college baseball’s winningest program, which boasts a record 12 College World Series championships but has lost all momentum this century. Hubbs posted a 188-200-1 record in his seven seasons leading his alma mater, taking the Trojans to just one NCAA tournament. This season USC went 25-29-1 and finished seventh in the Pac-12 at 13-15-1.
“We want to thank Dan for his effort and service,” Swann said in a statement. “Dan is a good man and a good coach and he always will be a great Trojan. However, we felt that after seven years under Dan, our program needed new leadership and direction.
“We have a very successful and proud baseball tradition at USC. We now look forward to the next chapter of USC baseball under new leadership.”
Swann said that USC would begin a nationwide search for Hubbs’ replacement. Hubbs, who pitched for USC from 1991 to 1993, ranks in the school’s top 10 in saves and strikeouts per inning. He had a seven-year minor league career in the Dodgers and Phillies organizations.
“Returning to USC as its head coach was an amazing experience, and I am grateful for all the opportunities I have had here the last seven years,” Hubbs said in a statement.