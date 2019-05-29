USC won’t renew the contract of baseball coach Dan Hubbs

Swann’s decision is a clear sign that USC intends to restore the tradition of college baseball’s winningest program, which boasts a record 12 College World Series championships but has lost all momentum this century. Hubbs posted a 188-200-1 record in his seven seasons leading his alma mater, taking the Trojans to just one NCAA tournament. This season USC went 25-29-1 and finished seventh in the Pac-12 at 13-15-1.