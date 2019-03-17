Lynn Swann says he'll stay at USC for long haul, but decision might not be his to make

The Lakers and Clippers don’t have much of a rivalry on the court. The Lakers have been historically bad during the Clippers’ recent run as a playoff team, and the Clippers were historically bad when the Lakers were winning 10 championships over 30 years. But thanks to Nathan Fenno’s excellent story in The Times this past week on the Lakers considering a move to the Forum in Inglewood, we see there is at least a rivalry among the owners. In one email uncovered in the story, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss opines on Clippers owner Steve Ballmer’s plans to build his own arena in Inglewood. “Didn’t Ballz see what we did to my brother?? He will have nothing but Clippers basketball. Whoopee.” I don’t know what’s better — Buss’s nickname for Ballmer or cold-bloodedly bragging about getting rid of her brother.