Derryck Thornton plans to leave USC's basketball program as graduate transfer

By
May 10, 2019 | 4:50 PM
USC's Derryck Thornton steals a ball from Oregon's Ehab Amin during a game on Feb. 21 at the Galen Center. USC won 66-49. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

The USC men’s basketball team will break in a new starting point guard next season, as the Trojans will lose Derryck Thornton as a graduate transfer, coach Andy Enfield told The Times on Friday.

In his first year starting for the Trojans, Thornton averaged 7.7 points and 4.3 assists in 27.8 minutes, as USC finished 16-17 and failed to make the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. Thornton struggled with inconsistency and decision-making as a floor leader, and by the end of the season it appeared that Elijah Weaver was gaining momentum as the program’s future point guard.

Weaver will be a sophomore next season and will compete with freshman point guards Kyle Sturdivant and Ethan Anderson for the starting spot. Quinton Adlesh, a USC graduate transfer from Columbia, also has experience playing the point.

Thornton, a Los Angeles native who transferred to USC after one season at Duke, will finish his college career at a third school.
Fink says he hasn't committed

Former USC quarterback Matt Fink, who is leaving the school as a graduate transfer, has not decided on a new school, he announced from his Twitter account Friday.

Fink’s father, Mike, told The Times this week that his son had committed to play his last two years at Illinois.

