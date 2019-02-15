USC's Andy Enfield continues search for game-changing point guard

Thornton, who transferred after one season at Duke and is in his first season as a starter for USC, has shown flashes of getting it — like the opening weekend of Pac-12 play when he had a combined 21 assists in wins over California and Stanford — but appears to have hit a wall. In the Trojans’ current three-game losing streak, he has not registered an assist in any first half and more notably has not made the winning plays down the stretch.