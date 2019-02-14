USC unable to close it out against Stanford, loses 79-76

Bryce Wills scored four of his 11 points in the final 14 seconds and Stanford rallied to beat USC 79-76 on Wednesday night.
KZ Okpala scored 18 points to lead the Cardinal (13-11, 6-6 Pac-12), who have won four of its last five. Marcus Sheffield came off the bench and scored 16 points. Josh Sharma added 14 points and had nine rebounds.
Bernie Boatwright scored 19 points to lead the Trojans (13-12, 6-6), who lost at Stanford for a fifth straight time. Nick Rakocevic scored 15 points and had 11 rebounds.
Wills hit a layup with 14 seconds remaining to put Stanford ahead 77-76. He missed an ensuing free throw and USC called time to step up a play.
Boatwright missed a jumper and Wills grabbed the rebound.
Marcus Sheffield hit a 3-pointer to bring the Cardinal within 76-75 and Sharma made a key steal at the other end.
Stanford took its first lead of the game with 12:02 remaining to play when Sharma sank a short jumper for a 52-51 advantage.
Seven lead changes and four ties later, USC took a 74-72 lead on a short jumper Derryck Duncan.
Kevin Porter Jr. scored 10 points in the early going and the Trojans took a 40-35 lead into halftime.
USC next
Saturday at California, 5 p.m., Haas Pavilion, Pac-12 Networks — The Trojans opened Pac-12 play with an 82-73 victory over the Golden Bears on Jan. 3 at the Galen Center. Junior center Nick Rakocevic made 12 of 14 shots and scored a career-high 27 points for USC.