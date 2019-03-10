USC gives up double-digit lead in 78-67 loss to Colorado

Freshman Evan Battey scored a season-high 21 points and Colorado roared back from an early 12-point deficit to beat the USC Trojans 78-67 Saturday in a game filled with fouls and frustration.
Tyler Bey added 17 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double and eighth in 10 games, and McKinley Wright IV also scored 17 for Colorado (19-11, 10-8 Pac-12).
The Buffs head into the Pac-12 tournament as the league's hottest team with eight wins in their last 10 games following a 2-6 stumble at the start of league play.
The Trojans (15-16, 8-10) limp into the Pac-12 tournament on a four-game skid after their leading scorer, Bennie Boatwright was held to 9 points — half of his average — in just 19 minutes before fouling out with three minutes remaining and USC trailing by six points.
Three of his teammates finished with four fouls as did two Colorado players.
Nick Rakocevic led USC with 17 points and Jonah Mathews scored 13, but the Trojans' hopes of an upset were dashed when they went cold down the stretch and were outscored 14-7 in the final 4{ minutes.