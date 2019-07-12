USC to play its first-ever FCS opponent when it hosts UC Davis in 2021

USC announced Friday it had scheduled a game with UC Davis in 2021, the first time the Trojans will play a team from the Football Championship Subdivision.
The game, scheduled for Sept. 4 at the Coliseum, will give USC seven home games for the 2021 season. USC also announced nonconference home games with Nevada (2023) and San Jose State (2024).
UCLA and Notre Dame are the only Football Bowl Subdivision teams to never schedule a team from the FCS, formerly known as Division 1-AA.
In a news release, USC said it had “negotiated in recent years with a number of FBS schools to schedule a game on that open 2021 date but could not reach an agreement.”
In addition to 2021, USC will play seven home games in 2022 and 2023. The news release said USC is in talks to add a neutral site nonconference game against a Power 5 opponent in 2024 and 2028.
The Trojans open the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when they host Fresno State at 7:30 p.m.