Graham Harrell also filled a void left by Kliff Kingsbury while at Texas Tech

Leach asked more of his quarterbacks than most. He did not simply want them to make changes to the play call at the line of scrimmage. It was “insisted upon,” Leach said. Hodges recalled that, as long as they were able to explain their decision, Leach was good with it, and they easily moved on to the next play or next possession no matter what happened. From a young age, this was no problem for Harrell, the son of Ennis coaching legend Sam Harrell.