Kliff Kingsbury is officially named USC’s new offensive coordinator

USC football officially named Kliff Kingsbury as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in a news release Wednesday morning.
"We are very excited to welcome Kliff to the Trojan Family," USC coach Clay Helton said. "He is a brilliant offensive mind and is on the cutting edge of the game today. His offenses have consistently been at the top of the college football statistical rankings. With the talent on our team, along with his leadership and coaching, I truly believe that we can take our offense to new heights."
Buzz began to build late last week when Kingsbury, a former head coach at Texas Tech, was spotted on the USC campus. Multiple reports then surfaced that Kingsbury and USC had agreed to a deal in principle for him to become the Trojans’ offensive coordinator.
The noise picked up again Tuesday morning with more reports saying Kingsbury to USC was a done deal, But a USC spokesman said the school did not have an announcement to make at that time.
On Wednesday morning, Kingsbury took matters into his own hands.
He removed all references to the Red Raiders from his Twitter profile page (@KliffKingsbury) and added "USC Trojans" and "#FightOn" to his bio.
He also changed his profile pictures to one of himself in a chic suit and one of the sun setting over palm trees and a Southern California pier.
