USC closes in on hiring Chad Savage to be tight ends and inside receivers coach

USC is finalizing a deal to hire Colorado State assistant Chad Savage as its new tight ends and inside receivers coach, a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak on the matter told The Times.

ESPN first reported the news.

Just 30 years old, Savage spent the past three seasons working under coach Jay Norvell at Colorado State, where he earned a reputation for his stellar work on the recruiting trail. During all three seasons with the Rams, Savage was rated as the top recruiter in the Mountain West Conference. Before that, he served as tight ends coach at Nevada and receivers coach at San Diego, his alma mater.

He’ll replace Zach Hanson, who shifted to coaching the offensive line last month following the departure of assistant Josh Henson. And Savage will have no shortage of talent to work with at tight end, with USC set to return a deep well of talent at the position that includes a third-year starter in Lake McRee, as well as young prospects such as Walker Lyons, Joey Olsen and Walter Matthews — or at inside receiver, where Makai Lemon should be one of the top returning wideouts in the Big Ten.

But perhaps most important, Savage should play a major role in helping reestablish USC’s recruiting foothold in Southern California. Despite only being a full-time coaching staff member for the past five years, the Reno, Nev., native has deep connections in the region after making it his primary recruiting focus during his tenure at Colorado State.

Savage is the first new full-time addition to USC’s staff this offseason after two assistants, Henson and linebackers coach Matt Entz, left the program.

USC still needs to hire a linebackers coach to fill out its staff. The program is also expected to hire a new general manager to run football personnel operations in the coming weeks.