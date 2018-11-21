USC routs Missouri State in Hall of Fame Classic

Bennie Boatwright scored 22 points, Jonah Mathews added 21 and USC romped to a 99-80 victory over Missouri State on Tuesday night to take third place in the Hall of Fame Classic.
Kevin Porter Jr. added 14 points, Derryck Thornton had 12 and Nick Rakocevic scored 10 for the Trojans (3-2), who bounced back easily from a turnover-laden semifinal loss to Texas Tech. USC made 17 3-pointers — its most since 2000.
USC used first-half runs of 13-0 and 16-0 to take control, pushed the lead to 44-27 by halftime and coasted down the stretch with the only question whether the Trojans would top 100 points.
Ryan Kreklow hit six 3-pointers and had 23 points to lead the Bears (3-2). Keandre Cook added 21 points and Kansas City native Jarred Dixon hit five 3s and finish with 17.
USC next
Sunday vs. Cal State Bakersfield, 4 p.m., Galen Center, Pac-12 Networks — The Roadrunners (3-2) are coming off one-point victories over San Jose State and Weber State in the Bahamas. Bakersfield has five players scoring between 9.8 and 12.2 points per game.