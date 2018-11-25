USC's upset bid fails in loss to Notre Dame with coach Clay Helton’s job on line

“USC is about championships, it deserves championships,” Helton said, “and we did not do that. Just fact of the matter, this year we didn’t get the job done. It doesn’t mean that we can’t. I know and believe in the guys that are in that locker room that we’re going to get back and create a disciplined football team that executes at the highest level. We can compete with anybody in the country with the men that are in that locker room, as evidenced by tonight.