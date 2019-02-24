Advertisement

Oregon State takes control late to beat USC 67-62

By Associated Press
Feb 23, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Oregon State takes control late to beat USC 67-62
Oregon State 's Ethan Thompson, right, is defended by USC's Elijah Weaver, left, during the first half on Saturday at Galen Center. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Stephen Thompson Jr. and Kylor Kelley each scored 15 points and Oregon State took control of the game in the final three minutes to defeat USC 67-62 on Saturday.

The Beavers (17-9, 9-5 Pac-12) led most of the game but trailed 56-55 with 3:54 remaining before scoring 10 straight points. Tres Tinkle, who had 14 points and 13 rebounds, had six points as Oregon State swept the season series.

Advertisement

Jonah Mathews led USC (15-13, 8-7) with 15 points and Bennie Boatwright added 13 in his final home game.

The Beavers led by as many as 10 in the second half and were up 51-44 with 8:53 remaining when the Trojans went on a 12-4 run. Mathews had seven points, including a 3-pointer that gave the Trojans a short-lived, one-point lead.

Oregon State led most of the first half. Ethan Thompson's layup put the Beavers up 22-16 with 9:34 remaining before USC scored seven straight points to hold a brief advantage. Oregon State would counter with a 6-0 run and went into halftime with a 31-27 lead.

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter »
Advertisement
Advertisement