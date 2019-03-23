USC is getting up to speed during spring practice

“Today was an unbelievable day, it was great to have a competitive atmosphere … it was our opportunity to see some live work and let the guys compete and have fun,” said Helton, entering his fourth full season at the helm. “It was back-to-back days of very competitive atmosphere and seeing kind of where we’re at, how fast things go within this offense and how fast you’ve got to get lined up for the next play rather than talking or celebrating. You’d better get ready for the next play because it’s coming in a hurry. It was a good week of work. Six straight practices, nine to go, and we need these next three weeks.”