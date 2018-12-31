USC pulls away for a 73-55 victory over UC Davis by shooting 64% in second half

Red-hot shooting in the second half ensured that the USC men’s basketball team will begin Pac-12 Conference play with momentum — and a winning record — after a 73-55 victory over UC Davis on Sunday night at Galen Center.
Having snapped its four-game losing skid with a 91-49 rout of Southern Utah two days earlier, the Trojans start their second winning streak this season by holding the Aggies scoreless over the last 4:15 in the first between the schools in basketball.
“We played extremely hard tonight,” said USC Coach Andy Enfield, who recorded his 101st victory in his sixth season with the Trojans. “We’re improving in practice, we’ve held our last two opponents to 49 and 55 points and we’ve had 24 and 20 assists in these two games. We have to keep defending and sharing the ball, but it’s nice going into conference play feeling confident."
Slow starts plagued USC in its recent slide and the Trojans appeared out of sync early against the defending Big West Conference champions, who led by as many as seven points in the first half.
Forward Bennie Boatwright played almost 39 minutes and led the Trojans (7-6) with 19 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Derryck Thornton scored 16 points and dished out six assists while fellow guard Jonah Mathews had 11 points and a game-high seven assists as the Trojans shot 64% from the field in the second half.
“We got back into the groove quick after the long break,” Thornton said. “The coaches did a good job with that.”
TJ Shorts II led the way with 14 points and four assists for UC Davis, which fell to 0-8 on the road this season. Siler Schneider scored 13 points, Matt Neufeld had nine and Garrison Goode contributed eight points and five assists as the Aggies (3-10) suffered their third straight defeat.
Forward Nick Rakocevic had five points and six rebounds while guard Shaqquan Aaron added five points as USC improved to 6-2 at home this season.
USC led 32-30 at halftime thanks to a three-pointer by Boatwright with 36 seconds left for the last of eight lead changes in the first 20 minutes.