USC vs. Maryland: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Lincoln Riley takes the blame for USC’s ‘gut punch’ of a loss to No. 4 Penn State

Penn State’s Ryan Barker celebrates with teammates after kicking a 36-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Nittany Lions to a 33-30 win over USC at the Coliseum on Saturday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The chances were there all afternoon, just as they had been all season, the universe practically begging for USC to pull past No. 4 Penn State. But one opportunity slipped out of reach, then another, then another, until Lincoln Riley’s Trojans were once again tiptoeing along the brink, driving late in search of one last chance after a painstaking succession of squandered ones.

So often have the Trojans found themselves in this position, within a few inches of redemption, within a few plays of a key win. Riley himself had been sure to remind of it regularly over the past tumultuous month, so much so that it seemed unfathomable the Trojans would find themselves backed into the same corner again Saturday.

But here they were, with precious seconds ticking away late in the fourth quarter with the score tied, and Miller Moss just one completion from a kick that could erase all that came before it.

That was how Riley had envisioned it, at least, as he let the clock drain, clutching his three unused timeouts tight. One pass downfield would do it. One kick would end it from there. That’s what USC’s coaches had decided. But Moss’ pass sailed and was picked off. A go-ahead kick, in overtime, went wide left. And with them, any hope of USC slipping into the playoff slipped away for good in a 33-30 overtime defeat to Penn State.

