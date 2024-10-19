Advertisement
USC vs. Maryland: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

USC linebacker Desman Stephens, left, returns an interception 42 yards against Penn State on Oct. 12.
USC linebacker Desman Stephens, left, returns an interception 42 yards against Penn State on Oct. 12. The Trojans face Maryland on Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Iliana Limón RomeroSports Editor 

What you need to know

With injuries rising, USC’s defense must rely on its freshmen

Miller Moss remains USC’s QB. But USC is struggling to air it out

USC defensive end Anthony Lucas is out for the season

Lincoln Riley takes the blame for USC’s ‘gut punch’ of a loss to No. 4 Penn State

By Ryan Kartje
Penn State’s Ryan Barker celebrates with teammates after kicking a 36-yard field goal in overtime.
Penn State’s Ryan Barker celebrates with teammates after kicking a 36-yard field goal in overtime to lift the Nittany Lions to a 33-30 win over USC at the Coliseum on Saturday.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The chances were there all afternoon, just as they had been all season, the universe practically begging for USC to pull past No. 4 Penn State. But one opportunity slipped out of reach, then another, then another, until Lincoln Riley’s Trojans were once again tiptoeing along the brink, driving late in search of one last chance after a painstaking succession of squandered ones.

So often have the Trojans found themselves in this position, within a few inches of redemption, within a few plays of a key win. Riley himself had been sure to remind of it regularly over the past tumultuous month, so much so that it seemed unfathomable the Trojans would find themselves backed into the same corner again Saturday.

But here they were, with precious seconds ticking away late in the fourth quarter with the score tied, and Miller Moss just one completion from a kick that could erase all that came before it.

That was how Riley had envisioned it, at least, as he let the clock drain, clutching his three unused timeouts tight. One pass downfield would do it. One kick would end it from there. That’s what USC’s coaches had decided. But Moss’ pass sailed and was picked off. A go-ahead kick, in overtime, went wide left. And with them, any hope of USC slipping into the playoff slipped away for good in a 33-30 overtime defeat to Penn State.

Continue reading here

USC vs. Maryland: How to watch the game, plus betting odds

USC (3-3) hits the road to take on Maryland (3-3) at SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. PDT and will be shown on FS1. The radio broadcast will be available on 710 AM in the Los Angeles area.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for the game:
