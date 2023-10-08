USC vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC and UCLA’s Big Ten schedules won’t feature Oregon or Washington every season

USC coach Lincoln Riley instructs players before a win over San José State in August. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Big Ten officials had already completed the complex work of piecing together a new conference schedule including two new members when the conference added two more schools in early August.

Adding Oregon and Washington a few months after USC and UCLA meant reconsidering how to handle scheduling within the Big Ten’s new West Coast enclave. Should the four schools play one another every year? How should the conference balance geography with a massive 18-team rotation? Those questions were “really at the forefront of a lot of the conversations,” said Kerry Kenny, the Big Ten’s chief operating officer.

After two months of deliberations, the Big Ten laid out its answer Thursday, releasing a five-year plan for its conference football schedules that opted for “a more fluid rotation” over protecting annual matchups for USC and UCLA against Washington and Oregon.

