USC vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time and analysis

USC and UCLA’s Big Ten schedules won’t feature Oregon or Washington every season
Big Ten officials had already completed the complex work of piecing together a new conference schedule including two new members when the conference added two more schools in early August.
Adding Oregon and Washington a few months after USC and UCLA meant reconsidering how to handle scheduling within the Big Ten’s new West Coast enclave. Should the four schools play one another every year? How should the conference balance geography with a massive 18-team rotation? Those questions were “really at the forefront of a lot of the conversations,” said Kerry Kenny, the Big Ten’s chief operating officer.
After two months of deliberations, the Big Ten laid out its answer Thursday, releasing a five-year plan for its conference football schedules that opted for “a more fluid rotation” over protecting annual matchups for USC and UCLA against Washington and Oregon.
USC vs. Arizona: Four things to watch — Trojans seek running game redemption
The record is perfect. The film is far from it. Entering the halfway mark of the season, it’s right where USC hoped to be.
“5-0 is plenty good enough,” coach Lincoln Riley said. “The execution, has it been perfect? Is it going to need to get better? Of course. … You’ve gotta own the good with the bad.”
Two uneven road performances have shown the No. 9 Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) more negatives than positives. The same shaky defense that plagued them last year reared its head last week as Colorado nearly shocked the Trojans by slashing a 27-point lead to seven. With four games against teams currently ranked in the top 25 still on the docket in the last six games, Saturday’s midseason checkpoint against Arizona doesn’t offer any break.