USC vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Bringing back the ‘swagger’: Four things to watch for in USC vs. Arizona
Even as the tears welled up and their pain laid bare in the Utah visitors’ locker room, Caleb Williams said he could sense a different energy looming beneath the heartbreak of USC’s first defeat.
“There was a certain confidence, a certain swagger,” the Trojans quarterback recalled this week. It was right then, Williams said, that he was certain USC would bounce back after its bye.
The chance to prove it comes Saturday in the desert, where the Trojans have lost just twice to Arizona in the last three decades. The two-week wait, after such a charged postgame, has been an excruciating one, Lincoln Riley said.
“This game can’t get here soon enough,” the coach said.
USC vs. Arizona: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
No. 10 USC (6-1, 4-1 in the Pac-12) has been installed as 15.5-point road favorites at Arizona on Saturday afternoon.
The Trojans, coming off a bye week, are a half-game behind Oregon (4-0 in the Pac-12) in the conference race and a half-game ahead of No. 12 UCLA (which they face for the Victory Bell in the annual crosstown rivalry game on Nov. 19) and No. 14 Utah (which beat USC 43-42 two weeks ago to hold the tiebreaker if they tie for second place).
Arizona (3-4, 1-3 in the Pac-12) has had a tough season with its only conference win coming against lowly Colorado and getting routed 49-22 by Oregon in its only other game vs. a ranked team. The Wildcats did, however, cover as 14.5-point road underdogs in their 49-39 loss at Washington in their last game before also having a bye week.
Early bettors are jumping on the favored Trojans as 82% of the bets and 71% of the money has been on USC at DraftKings’ nationwide sportsbooks. For the most up-to-date betting trends, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.