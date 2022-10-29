USC vs. Arizona: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Bringing back the ‘swagger’: Four things to watch for in USC vs. Arizona

USC quarterback Caleb Williams walks off the field after a win over Arizona State on Oct. 1. Williams is confident the Trojans will bounce back against Arizona following their loss to Utah on Oct. 15. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Even as the tears welled up and their pain laid bare in the Utah visitors’ locker room, Caleb Williams said he could sense a different energy looming beneath the heartbreak of USC’s first defeat.

“There was a certain confidence, a certain swagger,” the Trojans quarterback recalled this week. It was right then, Williams said, that he was certain USC would bounce back after its bye.

The chance to prove it comes Saturday in the desert, where the Trojans have lost just twice to Arizona in the last three decades. The two-week wait, after such a charged postgame, has been an excruciating one, Lincoln Riley said.

“This game can’t get here soon enough,” the coach said.

