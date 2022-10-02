USC vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time, score and news

Inside the Neilon Nudge: Brett Neilon and the USC Trojans break down his clutch push

USC offensive lineman Brett Neilon walks onto the field at the Coliseum before a game against Rice on Sept. 3. (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It was a pivotal moment in the most pivotal game yet for USC under Lincoln Riley, the sort of triumphant turning point every title team inevitably needs, but at the time Saturday night, none of the Neilon family had any sense of the significance of a moment now known as the Neilon Nudge.

“One of my favorite plays I’ve ever had anywhere,” Riley said Tuesday.

Brett Neilon was just trying to get to the ball, like he’d been taught. All season, offensive coordinator Josh Henson had hammered into the Trojans’ offensive line to run to the ball and finish through the whistle. So once USC’s sixth-year center disengaged from his pass protection on that crucial, fourth-and-six play, he saw Caleb Williams streaking across his line of sight, tiptoeing between defenders with the ball in his hand. Then, suddenly, the Trojans quarterback could go no farther.

“I didn’t know honestly how close the first down was,” Neilon said. “And I just kind of looked at [Williams]. He kind of looked at me, and so I just ran full speed and hit him. I assumed it was close because there was no whistle. So I assumed the refs thought he might be pretty close, jockeying for position. So I just went, and I hit him pretty hard. Maybe the hardest hit of my life.”

On 4th & 6 in the clutch, the @uscfb offense embodied Fight On!🔥 pic.twitter.com/jmRxLEBYvA — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) September 25, 2022

Read more >>>