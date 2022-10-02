USC vs. Arizona State: Live updates, start time, score and news

Caleb Williams redemption game: Three things to watch for in USC vs. Arizona State
One pass fell short. The next sailed high. Another arrived behind the receiver. With each successive throw, it seemed Caleb Williams might not snap out of the funk that suddenly sapped him of his accuracy last Saturday in Corvallis.
Then came that final scoring drive against Oregon State — and that final, pinpoint throw for a touchdown to Jordan Addison down the sideline, and, suddenly, the struggles that came during an ugly, 16-for-36, 180-yard performance would be absolved.
Lincoln Riley dismissed any concerns about USC’s quarterback — “Some nights you don’t have your best stuff,” the coach said — as did his teammates, many of whom applauded his composure throughout last Saturday’s eventual win.
Inside the Neilon Nudge: Brett Neilon and the USC Trojans break down his clutch push
It was a pivotal moment in the most pivotal game yet for USC under Lincoln Riley, the sort of triumphant turning point every title team inevitably needs, but at the time Saturday night, none of the Neilon family had any sense of the significance of a moment now known as the Neilon Nudge.
“One of my favorite plays I’ve ever had anywhere,” Riley said Tuesday.
Brett Neilon was just trying to get to the ball, like he’d been taught. All season, offensive coordinator Josh Henson had hammered into the Trojans’ offensive line to run to the ball and finish through the whistle. So once USC’s sixth-year center disengaged from his pass protection on that crucial, fourth-and-six play, he saw Caleb Williams streaking across his line of sight, tiptoeing between defenders with the ball in his hand. Then, suddenly, the Trojans quarterback could go no farther.
“I didn’t know honestly how close the first down was,” Neilon said. “And I just kind of looked at [Williams]. He kind of looked at me, and so I just ran full speed and hit him. I assumed it was close because there was no whistle. So I assumed the refs thought he might be pretty close, jockeying for position. So I just went, and I hit him pretty hard. Maybe the hardest hit of my life.”
USC vs. Arizona State: Betting odds, lines, picks against spread
The USC Trojans take their No. 6 AP ranking into their 7:30 p.m. Saturday meeting with the Arizona State Sun Devils at the Coliseum.
The Trojans are off to a 4-0 start under first-year coach Lincoln Riley and the only Pac-12 team at 2-0 in conference play. ASU isn’t expected to threaten that perfect record as USC opened as a 24-point home favorite and that hasn’t deterred early bettors from laying the huge spread as the line is up to USC -25.5. In fact, 72% of the bets and 91% of the money (which is usually an indication of action from sharper bettors) are on the Trojans. For the most up-to-date betting trends from DraftKings, see VSiN’s college football betting splits page.