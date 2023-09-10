Caleb Williams and USC go on a scoring frenzy in blowout win over Stanford

USC tailback MarShawn Lloyd can run, but his elite blocks are firing up teammates

USC running back MarShawn Lloyd (0) carries the ball against Nevada Saturday at the Coliseum. (Ryan Sun / Associated Press)

Scouting eighth grade football is no science, but Bill McGregor knew it didn’t take a genius to tell MarShawn Lloyd was a no-brainer. The running back checked off the basics of speed and size. Even in middle school, he possessed exceptional ball skills, vision and work ethic.

The coach who turned Maryland’s DeMatha Catholic High into a national power knew Lloyd was outstanding already. What excited McGregor the most was not knowing exactly how good Lloyd could be in the future.

“It was just the tip of his iceberg,” McGregor said.

Lloyd is still only beginning to show his talents. The South Carolina transfer is making his case as No. 6 USC’s lead running back after 76 rushing yards and one touchdown and 59 receiving yards against Nevada last week. He led the Trojans (2-0) in rushing attempts in each of his first two games after USC plucked the Delaware native from the transfer portal. With College Football Playoff hopes, the Trojans needed a replacement for leading rusher Travis Dye.

“This year,” Lloyd said, “is the year that I feel like I’ve been able to showcase everything I can do.”

