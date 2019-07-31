Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
USC

College football 2019: Will USC and UCLA have anything to cheer about?

USC receiver Velus Jones Jr. sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as UCLA defensive back Nate Meadors gives chase in the second quarter at the Rose Bowl on Nov. 17, 2018.
USC receiver Velus Jones Jr. sprints to the end zone for a touchdown as UCLA defensive back Nate Meadors gives chase in the second quarter at the Rose Bowl in November.
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
July 31, 2019
6:28 PM
Share

Last year’s USC-UCLA game in mid-November drew 57,116 people to the Rose Bowl, the smallest crowd for the crosstown game since 1950.

Those who made the trek to the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains must have been determined to honor tradition in the face of mounting evidence there was probably something better to do with their Saturday.

We all know what happened in 2018. UCLA, which upended USC’s season and helped keep the Trojans from bowl eligibility with a 34-27 victory, finished with three victories in Chip Kelly’s first season.

USC finished 5-7, but its first losing season since 2000 wasn’t enough to usher in a new era at McKay Center. There’s no reason to take apart the wreckage of Los Angeles’ collective disaster any further, but it does beg the question:

Advertisement

In 2019, will there be any reason to care about college football in this city in November? Or even October?

If USC and UCLA don’t get things moving in the right direction soon, they risk looking up in a few years and L.A. being a full-fledged NFL town, focusing its football energy on Sunday and leaving Saturday clear for brunches, scenic hikes and the like.

Sports
College football 2019: Can anyone beat Alabama and Clemson?
CFP National Championship Clemson Alabama Football
Sports
College football 2019: Can anyone beat Alabama and Clemson?
Clemson and Alabama have met three times in the last four seasons for the national championship in college football. It could be more of the same in 2019.

Not long ago, USC prided itself on functioning as the city’s pro football team, filling the void of having no NFL presence. But the Rams are back now and coming off a Super Bowl berth. Nobody knows that more than the Trojans, who have shared the Coliseum with their temporary tenants until the Rams make a permanent home in Inglewood.

Here’s the bad news this fall: USC and UCLA’s schedules do them no favors.

Advertisement

The Trojans welcome Stanford and Pac-12 Conference favorite Utah to the Coliseum, and travel to Brigham Young in the first four games. Even if they start 4-0, perilous trips to Washington and Notre Dame loom.

A 4-2 start would give them a shot at a Pac-12 title and national relevance down the stretch, but at that point, many USC fans would be fine with a couple more losses to push Clay Helton out the door.

The Bruins’ schedule makers are not aiding Kelly’s rebuild effort. With a nonconference slate of at Cincinnati, San Diego State and Oklahoma and games at Washington State and at Arizona to start Pac-12 play, a 3-2 start would feel like a monumental accomplishment. It’s just as likely the Bruins stumble out of the gate at 1-4 a year after starting 0-5.

UCLA could very well be vastly improved and still not get into a bowl game with this setup. Bruins fans need to keep perspective and trust their eyes rather than what the record says this fall.

The same could be said for USC, but there will be no patience left for Helton after last season.

If this year’s USC-UCLA attendance Nov. 23 at the Coliseum eclipses last year’s number, it could be a sign that something has been restored for at least one of these programs in 2019.

USC
J. Brady McCollough
Follow Us
J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter with a focus on national college football and basketball topics. He joined the Los Angeles Times in May 2018 as USC beat reporter. McCollough was a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University and the former projects reporter for sports and news at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, specializing in narrative nonfiction and human-interest reporting. His stories have taken him to Russia, Cuba, the Dominican Republic and Mario Lemieux’s wine cellar. From 2007-11, he covered the University of Kansas for the Kansas City Star. His work has been recognized 12 times as a Top 10 winner in the Associated Press Sports Editors annual writing contest, and he has received notable mention four times in the Best American Sports Writing series. McCollough began writing on college football when he launched his own website, NCAAtop25.com, as a 13-year-old. He is a proud Michigan Daily alum
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement