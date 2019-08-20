JT Daniels is named USC’s starting quarterback by Clay Helton

Sophomore JT Daniels was named USC’s starting quarterback on Tuesday by coach Clay Helton.

The announcement came less than two weeks before the Trojans’ season opener against Fresno State at the Coliseum on Aug. 31.

Daniels, who started 11 games last season, was chosen after a fall-camp competition with Matt Fink, Jack Sears and Kedon Slovis, a freshman.

Helton said Slovis would be the primary backup, followed by Fink and Sears.

Daniels threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He completed 60% of his passes and had 10 interceptions.