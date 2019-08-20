Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
USC

JT Daniels is named USC’s starting quarterback by Clay Helton

USC quarterback JT Daniels throws a pass against Colorado in October.
USC quarterback JT Daniels
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Hans TesselaarAssistant Sports Editor 
Aug. 20, 2019
6:56 PM
Sophomore JT Daniels was named USC’s starting quarterback on Tuesday by coach Clay Helton.

The announcement came less than two weeks before the Trojans’ season opener against Fresno State at the Coliseum on Aug. 31.

Daniels, who started 11 games last season, was chosen after a fall-camp competition with Matt Fink, Jack Sears and Kedon Slovis, a freshman.

Helton said Slovis would be the primary backup, followed by Fink and Sears.

Daniels threw for 2,672 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. He completed 60% of his passes and had 10 interceptions.

Hans Tesselaar
