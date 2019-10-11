USC vs. Notre Dame: What the fans have to say about the rivalry

The USC-Notre Dame rivalry is considered the greatest intersectional rivalry in college football. Both schools have a combined 22 national championships claimed and 13 Heisman Trophy winners. The rivalry began in 1926 and has been played every year, except between 1943-1945 due to World War II. It is one of the longest-running rivalries in college football with the 91st meeting taking place on Saturday in South Bend, Ind.

USC and Notre Dame fans, alums, students, and college football fans from all over will watch the Trojans and Fighting Irish duke it out on the football field. However, the rivalry means more just a football game for individuals tied to the schools, and who just love watching a good rivalry on the football field.

Gary Adamson, 67, La Jolla, Calif., ND graduate

Notre Dame alum Gary Adamson at a Notre Dame football game. (Courtesy of Gary Adamson)

It’s Auburn-Alabama, but 40 stories up in class and respect. Can it be called a rivalry when one school wins all the time? The Song Girls are undefeated, the old oaken bucket, Paul Bunyan’s ax. Really? Give me the Jeweled Shillelagh anytime. Glad you get a lot better education at ND and it costs a lot less to buy your way in, that’s real value. South Bend vs. Hollywood, only one has a candidate for president. Great bands, great fight songs. Fortunately, ND’s has more than five notes. Traveler can’t do a Victory Clog.

Kristen Hernandez, 27, Washington D.C., USC graduate

Kristen Hernandez, 27, at her USC graduation in 2014. (Courtesy of Kristen Hernandez)

I’m a USC alum and my ex-boyfriend who recently dumped me went to Notre Dame. Our relationship started when we playfully talked trash to each other on a dating app before the game four years ago. I’d really love to see USC kick Notre Dame’s butt this year.

Makayla Vasquez, 21, Alexandria, Va., ND graduate

Notre Dame graduate Makayla Vasquez, 21, at the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic. (Courtesy of Makayla Vasquez.)

As an ND graduate from Southern California, I know the two schools don’t compare. It’s almost as though USC fans need to win this game just to put themselves in conversation with a high caliber school like ND. There’s nothing like going home to California after a win, wearing ND gear, and knowing that USC really can’t compete where they don’t even compare.

Roy Nwaisser a.k.a. “USC Psycho”, Los Angeles, USC graduate

Roy Nwaisser, a.k.a. “USC Psycho”, at the USC-Washington game in Seattle. Nwaisser is a USC graduate and has attended every home and away USC football game since his senior year. (Courtesy of Roy Nwaisser)

USC has two rivalries, UCLA and ND. One is a rivalry by default because we’re in the same city but they’re like the annoying little brother you can pretty easily rough up. ND is a truer rivalry because they’re better and the team we have respect for.

Chris Zeches, 34, Phoenix, ND graduate, with son Francis, 3, future ND graduate

Chris Zeches, 34, with son Francis, 3. Zeches is an ND graduate living in Phoenix. (Courtesy of Chris Zeches.)

Traditions for old and young; past, present and future generations!!!!!! Go Irish!!!

Vince Skolny, Los Angeles, USC fan

USC fan Vince Skolny, left, at a USC football game. (Courtesy of Vince Skolny)

It is the earliest rivalry I ever remember watching as a child in West Virginia, even before I had a favorite college team of my own, and rooting on the Trojans, which is how USC became my favorite ‘helmet team’.

Julianna Conley, 19, ND sophomore

Notre Dame sophomore Julianna Conley, 19, left, with USC graduate student Diana Kutulos at the USC-Notre Dame game at the Coliseum on Nov. 24, 2018. (Courtesy of Julianna Conley)

I was actually really surprised when I heard about the rivalry after coming to Notre Dame. I’m from Southern California and come from a big USC family (my mom, cousins, and uncle all went to USC — my great-uncle was a kicker for USC and one of my cousins is a professor there now), so I was confused when Notre Dame students kept talking about a USC rivalry. Growing up, I was taught to hate UCLA, not Notre Dame. Even my mom said she didn’t understand why Notre Dame kept bring up USC. ‘We don’t hate them. We don’t care about Notre Dame. We just hate the Bruins.’ My uncle Sam Tsagalakis, the aforementioned kicker, always organized a joint lunch between Notre Dame and USC when the teams played each other. There was never any bad blood. When my uncle had a really bad stroke a few years back, Notre Dame reached out to my family and told us that they were praying for him. That kindness was actually a huge reason why I grew to love Notre Dame and its mission so much. In short, the rivalry means essentially nothing to me. I feel like it’s pretty one-sided.

From fans, alums, and students on Twitter:

The Bush Push in 2005 - I was at a wedding in Maui and rented a tv by our pool to watch the USC-Norte Dame game. Huge crowd gathered around - fans from both teams were going crazy. Everyone claimed victory at one moment or another, but ultimately it was a sweet Trojan victory! — Tom Becktold (@becktold) October 2, 2019

Sincerely, honestly, haven't thought about this rivalry since I graduated from USC 30 years ago. I forgot it was a thing. — Mark Spatny VFX (@MarkSpatny) October 2, 2019

One of the biggest in CFB, if not the top spot. The ‘Bush Push’ resonates as a memorable moment that fueled the animosity. — Michael Silver (@BigEastSilver) October 10, 2019

55-24.....1974 second half comeback. Down 24-6 USC scores 48 unanswered points. Ara’s last game. National Champioship no.4 for John McKay. — John Kole (@JohnKole14) October 3, 2019

Notre Dame senior Holden Perrelli comments on the USC-ND rivalry on Twitter. (Eduardo Gonzalez / Los Angeles Times)