USC Sports

USC rallies in second half to beat South Dakota State

USC forward Nick Rakocevic, center, is fouled by South Dakota State’s Alou Dillon, left, in the first half.
USC forward Nick Rakocevic, center, is fouled by South Dakota State’s Alou Dillon, left, during the first half of Tuesday’s game.
(Shotgun Spratling / For The Times)
By Associated Press
Nov. 12, 2019
10:07 PM
Nick Rakocevic tied his career high with 27 points and 16 rebounds and Southern California twice rallied in the second half before pulling away to beat South Dakota State 84-66 Tuesday night.

Onyeka Okongwu, who had double-doubles in his first two college games, added 12 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (3-0).

Rakocevic went over 1,000 points in his career as did fellow senior Jonah Mathews, who finished with 14 points.

The Jackrabbits (3-1) twice pulled within one point in the second half, both times on 3-pointers by Noah Freidel and Brandon Key. The second time the Trojans responded with 11 unanswered points to go up 56-44. Grad transfer Quinton Adlesh hit two 3-pointers and Okongwu had a three-point play.

The Jacks weren’t done.

They used a 12-3 run to close to 59-56, with four different players scoring, including five points from Baylor Scheierman.

The Trojans responded with their own 9-3 spurt, making seven of 10 free throws for a 68-59 lead.

Tray Buchanan’s 3-pointer — the Jacks’ fifth of the half — left them down by six.

From there, USC pulled away to end the game on a 16-4 run. Mathews made two 3-pointers and the Trojans made six free throws.

Douglas Wilson led the Jacks with 15 points and David Wingett added 10 before both fouled out.

Associated Press
