Kedon Slovis powers USC’s offensive barrage in victory over Cal

One after another, the long passes fell from the pitch-black sky over Memorial Stadium, delivered from the right arm of Kedon Slovis.

The freshman quarterback sent pass after pass soaring into a stalwart California secondary Saturday, letting them fly from 33 yards, from 50, from 45 — each perfectly placed into the outstretched arms of Michael Pittman Jr. or Amon-ra St. Brown or Drake London, each doing more damage than the last.

When Slovis finally stopped, one of the Pac-12’s best defenses had long since waved the white flag, leaving USC with the spoils of an 41-17 victory, their third straight on the road.

In perhaps his best game of an already stellar season, Slovis finished 29 for 35 with 406 yards and four touchdowns. The 19-year-old quarterback had long since blown away any reasonable expectations for a freshman season that began with him as a backup. Almost three months ago, he was an unheralded three-star recruit behind JT Daniels, with no likely path to playing time. Now, as the end of an uneven USC season nears, Slovis has begun to unleash on opposing secondaries unlike any Trojans quarterback in recent memory.

After two 400-yard, four-touchdown performances in three weeks, here again was proof of the firepower the freshman possessed. With the first half drawing to a close and the Trojans locked in a 10-10 slog, Slovis cocked back his arm and launched the first of many big throws. As it fell in the corner of the end zone, it found a leaping Pittman for a 33-yard score.

The tone-setting throw came after a first half spent under assault. As USC faced its first injury up front, Slovis faced regular pressure, forcing him to scramble constantly through the pocket. But aside from the three sacks Cal managed in the first half, the pressure mattered little. Even prior to Pittman’s touchdown, Slovis had systematically sliced and diced Cal’s secondary for an eye-popping first quarter, one week after he set records for the same at Arizona State.

Slovis’ deep balls only grew more deadly from there. As USC opened the second half with the ball, Slovis sent a pass soaring 50 yards, landing between Cal defenders, directly into the outstretched arms of St. Brown. Two plays later, Slovis fired a dart between two more defenders, hitting London for an eight-yard score and a 24-10 lead.

USC running back Stephen Carr scores a touchdown against California during the second half Saturday. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

Slovis dominated without any semblance of a ground game to aid him. Even as Stephen Carr returned to USC’s backfield after three weeks away, the Trojans failed to find any rhythm running the ball. Freshman Kenan Christon, who again got the start, finished with nine carries for 44 yards. Carr was even less effective, rushing nine times for 19 yards.

Nonetheless, there was no stopping Slovis. On the first play of the second drive of the second half, he hit Pittman again for 45, demoralizing Cal’s defense even further. The drive ultimately ended in a field goal, but the damage was done.

USC led by three scores and didn’t stop from there, piling on two more touchdowns on consecutive drives.

USC’s Jalen McKenzie carries the ball during the first quarter against Cal on Saturday. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

As Cal tried its best to keep up, quarterback Devon Modster threw picks on consecutive drives to Trojan safeties Talanoa Hufanga and Isaiah Pola-Mao. Modster, who stepped in for injured starter Chase Garbers, managed just 95 yards on 11-for-22 passing.

Both teams scored on their opening drives, as USC took the unusual route of deferring its opening kickoff, ending a season-long streak. It was Cal’s only scoring drive until the game was way out of hand.

Still, until its quarterback let loose toward the end zone, late in the first half, it seemed USC was set for another road slog. Two hours later, he was on the sideline again, backup Matt Fink taking the final snaps of a blowout.