USC gets bullied by Iowa in Holiday Bowl loss

At the end of a long month, in the final moments of a long season, Matt Fink, the backup quarterback who’d played hero once before, trotted onto the SDCCU Stadium field Friday night to a grateful roar from the cardinal-and-gold faithful who still held hopes of a strong finish.

But around Fink, everything cardinal and gold was coming undone. USC’s defense had yet to force a punt against Iowa — and wouldn’t until late in the third quarter. Its special teams had been anything but special, allowing yet another untouched return for a touchdown. And now, Kedon Slovis, the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the year, the only bright spot in a dark night that would end in a 49-24 drubbing, sat on the sideline, surrounded by trainers working on his injured right arm.

The Holiday Bowl was supposed to help begin the healing within a frustrated USC fan base, many still seething with the decision to keep coach Clay Helton. Here was a shot at a strong finish, a chance for partial vindication, an opportunity to prove their pride was still intact.

But as Fink took the field at the start of the fourth quarter, the Trojans were already well beyond saving. Instead of redemption, No. 22 USC (8-5) was confirming every doubt and frustration its fans had made known all season.

Then, as if on cue, a snap soared over Fink’s head. No. 16 Iowa (10-3) recovered on the doorstep of USC’s end zone. And a long offseason of discontent began in earnest.

Even before Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa slammed into Slovis’ right arm, ending his night early in the third quarter, the Trojans had already been tiptoeing around disaster.

Slovis threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns before being sidelined, capping an unforgettable freshman season with another impressive performance. As his defense and special teams threatened to derail them, the quarterback’s play had been just enough to keep the Trojans on track. USC trailed 28-24 and had just recovered an onside kick when Slovis was knocked out.

Without him, any hope of a strong finish soon imploded altogether.



Against an Iowa offense that’d failed to score four touchdowns in a Big Ten game all season, USC gave up four scores in the first half alone. After weeks of preaching third-down defense, the Trojans allowed the Hawkeyes to convert six of eight third downs over the first three quarters.

Iowa’s Chauncey Golston tries to chase down USC quarterback Kedon Slovis in the first half. Slovis later left the game with a right arm injury. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

By game’s end, Iowa had put up 49 points, the most its bottom-tier Big Ten offense had scored all season. Only Oregon scored more against USC this season.

Defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast’s job was already in jeopardy, with staff changes expected to come after the bowl game. But after a brutal performance in which Helton stood on the sideline, begging his defense for just one stop, a decision on Pendergast appeared to be made for him.

The same could be said for John Baxter, USC’s special teams coach, who’d spent all season answering questions about his questionable kick coverage. As the Trojans still clung to a tie, the kickoff team watched helplessly as Hawkeyes wideout Ihmir Smith-Marsette sprinted 98 yards, untouched, on his way into the end zone and a 21-14 Iowa lead.

In a clash of conflicting styles, it was a more dominant performance than the Hawkeyes could’ve hoped for.

Iowa wasted no time in exerting its will. The Hawkeyes’ first two drives lasted nearly a full quarter (14:44), tiring out a Trojans defense that couldn’t manage to get off the field.

In the three-plus minutes USC did manage to have the ball in the first quarter, though, the Trojans appeared poised for their own brand of fireworks. After nearly having a pass intercepted to start, Slovis completed his other six passes, capping the drive with a short touchdown throw to Drake London. It was London’s fifth straight game with a score.

USC scored again on its next possession, as Slovis watched Vavae Malepeai slide past Iowa’s secondary on a wheel route and delivered a perfect pass from 16 yards out.

But without the ball, a high-powered offense couldn’t make up issues in just about every other facet of the game.

Still, Fink tried to drive the offense one last time. With only pride on the line late in the fourth quarter, he flung one last pass into the Iowa secondary. It was picked by Nick Niemann and returned 25 yards for a touchdown, adding another insult to an already insulting bowl finish.

