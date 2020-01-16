USC takes care of California easily in win

Jonah Mathews scored 19 points, Daniel Utomi added 17 and USC defeated California 88-56 on Thursday night for its eighth win in its last nine games.

Onyeka Okongwu had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Trojans (14-3, 3-1 Pac-12), who led for all but the first 101 seconds. USC made 14 3-pointers, with Utomi sinking four and Mathews three.

Matt Bradley led Cal with 13 points and Kareem South scored 12. The Golden Bears (8-9, 2-2 Pac-12) shot just 33.9% from the field as they had a two-game winning streak snapped.

California guard Kareem South, left, battles USC guard Ethan Anderson, center, for the loose ball with forward Grant Anticevich, right, during the first half on Thursday at the Galen Center. (Alex Gallardo / Associated Press)

Advertisement

Bradley gave Cal its only lead with a layup 33 seconds into the game. The Trojans then scored the next six points and led the rest of the way.

South’s jumper brought the Golden Bears within 22-19 when the Trojans scored 11 of the next 12 points to put it out of reach. Utomi had four points during the run as USC was three of four from the field and made a pair of 3-pointers.

USC led 42-25 at halftime and extended its lead to 34 late in the second half.