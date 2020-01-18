Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to return

USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker heads to the practice field during training camp last August.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Jan. 18, 2020
8:13 PM
Two days after one of USC’s top offensive linemen declared for the NFL draft, another has opted to stay.

Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, whom Pro Football Focus graded as USC’s top lineman last season, announced Saturday that he will return to USC for his redshirt junior season.

“There is still a lot more that I want to accomplish,” Vera-Tucker wrote on Twitter.

In his first full season as a starter, Vera-Tucker emerged as USC’s most consistent interior offensive lineman. His return is important for a line that must already replace both starting offensive tackles.

Left tackle Austin Jackson announced earlier this week that he would forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the draft.

Ryan Kartje
