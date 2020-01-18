USC left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker to return

Two days after one of USC’s top offensive linemen declared for the NFL draft, another has opted to stay.

Left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, whom Pro Football Focus graded as USC’s top lineman last season, announced Saturday that he will return to USC for his redshirt junior season.

“There is still a lot more that I want to accomplish,” Vera-Tucker wrote on Twitter.

In his first full season as a starter, Vera-Tucker emerged as USC’s most consistent interior offensive lineman. His return is important for a line that must already replace both starting offensive tackles.

Left tackle Austin Jackson announced earlier this week that he would forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the draft.