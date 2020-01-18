USC rallies from huge deficit, stuns Stanford in overtime

After USC scratched and clawed its way back from a deep deficit, the Trojans’ Jonah Mathews stood at half court with 10 seconds remaining Saturday at Galen Center and a frantic Stanford inbound pass soaring in his direction.

The senior guard had already played a fearless role in USC’s frenetic comeback — he would score 19 points in all — and now, as he grabbed the floating pass, Mathews had a chance to keep his team alive for good. He intercepted the pass and dished to guard Elijah Weaver, who threw up a prayer behind the three-point arc that somehow fell in, plus he was fouled.

Weaver missed the free-throw attempt. But in a thrilling overtime, he came alive to help ice the game. He scored eight of his team’s 13 points in the extra session, and the Trojans completed their stunning comeback, besting the Cardinal 82-78. The win was the third straight in Pac-12 Conference play for USC (15-3, 4-1) and moved the Trojans into a tie with Stanford (15-3, 4-1) atop the league standings.

It was a result that might have been impossible to believe after the game’s first half, during which the Trojans struggled on offense, looked lax on defense and, in turn, dug themselves a 21-point hole.

After a scorching 88-56 victory over California on Thursday night in which USC knocked down 62% of its attempts from deep, the Trojans were ice cold early against the Cardinal. They missed all three of their three-point attempts before the halftime break and only hit three of 12 in the second half.

Stanford, however, found its stroke early. The Cardinal came into Saturday’s game as one of the best three-point shooting teams in the nation, and the Trojans did little to alter that reputation early as Stanford hit six of nine in the first half.

But USC looked like a completely different team after halftime. The Trojans’ defense clamped down and the offense figured itself out. Stanford shot 35% following the half after hitting 65% in the first half.

Trojans freshman phenom Onyeka Okongwu took matters into his own hands underneath, breaking out of a brief funk. He finished with 22 points and nine rebounds as Stanford struggled mightily to control him in the paint.

Oscar da Silva scored 21 points and Spencer Jones added 18 as Stanford lost its first conference game. Tyrell Terry had 16 for the Cardinal.

The Trojans won for the ninth time in their last 10 games. The Cardinal lost for just the second time in their last 10.

Weaver, who was quiet through most of the game, finished with 13 points off the bench after looking electric late. As it turned out, he provided the shock USC needed to put away Stanford.