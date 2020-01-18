Pac-12 basketball: Payton Pritchard’s late three lifts No. 8 Oregon over Washington

Payton Pritchard hit his sixth three-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, and No. 8 Oregon rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to stun Washington 64-61 on Saturday in Seattle.

The Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12 Conference) avoided being swept on their trip north by rallying from a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half and handed the Huskies (12-7, 2-4) their third loss in four games.

Pritchard was the extent of Oregon’s offense, finishing with 22 points on seven-for-16 shooting. He hit a floater with 1:08 left to give Oregon the lead and provided the winning three-pointer despite tough defense from Washington’s Jamal Bey. Pritchard was able to get just enough space to get the shot clear before the shot clock expired.

Chandler Lawson added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks, who rebounded from an ugly loss to Washington State on Thursday.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 25 points and 19 rebounds. The freshman was dominant on the interior but didn’t get the help he needed from others. Marcus Tsohonis had 12 of his 14 points in the first half, but the Huskies were 0 of 11 on three-pointers in the second half and overtime and 14 for 23 at the foul line.

Washington scored just 24 points in the second half and overtime combined.

at Arizona 75, No. 20 Colorado 54: Dylan Smith and Josh Green each scored 13 points, Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji each added 12, and the Wildcats (13-5, 3-2) cruised to a win over the Buffaloes (14-4, 3-2) in Tucson.

Arizona has won all three of its home conference games. The Wildcats had a double-digit lead for the last 18 minutes of the game, stopping the brief Colorado rallies with quick baskets.

Arizona received contributions from all over the roster. Max Hazzard scored nine points on three three-pointers, Jemarl Baker Jr. had seven points, and Ira Lee pitched in with six points and seven rebounds. Nnaji added 12 rebounds.

McKinley Wright led the Buffaloes with 15 points, and D’Shawn Schwartz added 12.

Arizona shot 52% from the field in the second half to slowly pull away. The Wildcats also had a 39-25 rebounding advantage.

at Washington State 89, Oregon State 76: Isaac Bonton scored a career-high 34 points, and the Cougars (12-7, 3-3) beat the Beavers (12-6, 2-4) in Pullman, Wash., in front of a packed house that saw Klay Thompson’s jersey retired.

Two-time NBA most valuable player Stephen Curry was in attendance as his Golden State Warriors teammate and fellow “Splash Brother” had his No. 1 jersey hung for perpetuity in the rafters of an unusually raucous Beasley Coliseum.

Thompson was emotional during the halftime ceremony and active on the sideline throughout the game, fist-pumping and firing up the 10,380 fans. Video tributes to Thompson by his former USA basketball coach, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, plus former Washington State and current Virginia coach Tony Bennett and Golden State coach Steve Kerr were shown.

In three seasons as a starter at Washington State, Thompson played 98 games, averaging 17.9 points per contest. By the time he left after his junior season, he had scored 1,756 points (third in school history) and made what then was a school-record 242 three-pointers. He was the 11th overall pick by the Warriors in the 2011 NBA draft.

Washington State completed its first sweep over the Oregon schools since January 2011 and first home Pac-12 sweep since 2013.

Bonton also had eight rebounds and eight assists. CJ Elleby’s 22-point and nine-rebound performance came two days after he scored 25 and grabbed a career-best 14 rebounds against No. 8 Oregon. Noah Williams added 17 points for the Cougars.

Tres Tinkle scored 22 points and Ethan Thompson had 14 for the Beavers.