USC schedules home game with Fresno State in 2028

As the new leadership in USC’s athletic department considers how to handle the future of its football scheduling, the Trojans added a familiar opponent to its home slate in 2028.

USC will face Fresno State at the Coliseum on Sept. 9, 2028, the school announced on Thursday. The matchup is the only one USC has scheduled past 2026.

Fresno State was already a part of USC’s schedule in the 2022 and 2025 seasons. But as part of Thursday’s announced agreement, the 2025 matchup will be moved back a year to September 2026.

The Trojans should be plenty familiar with their in-state foes by then. They also opened the 2019 season with a matchup against Fresno State, besting the Bulldogs, 31-23.

Rice and Notre Dame are USC’s other nonconference opponents in 2022.