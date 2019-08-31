USC quarterback JT Daniels hurt in opener against Fresno State

A hazy, orange glow peeked out over the outer rim of the shiny, new Coliseum, as JT Daniels stood behind the line, a shiny, new offense at his fingertips.

For months, USC had waited for this moment with a mix of anticipation and unease, the frustrations of a 5-7 finish still fresh in everyone’s minds. The Trojans had done all they could to wash their hands of that frustrating season, revamping their offense, fostering further competition, injecting more accountability, even opening a new stadium, with new bleachers and new suites and even new WiFi.

But nothing could cure the underlying uncertainty that loomed like a specter over USC, threatening to upend one of football’s most prestigious programs — nothing but proof that a new dawn was upon USC.

So, as Daniels stood at the helm, with four receivers spread out wide and a stout Fresno State defense across the line, the weight of expectation lingered over the stadium like downtown smog. Then, the sophomore quarterback clapped his hands, and the awaited moment arrived.

For nearly two quarters of Saturday’s season opener, hope for a new start and for USC’s new offense sprung eternal. And then, with mere seconds remaining before halftime, Daniels lay crumbled on the turf, holding his right knee, and that hope was replaced with hushed disbelief.

USC safety Richard Hagestad reaches out to console quarterback JT Daniels as he is helped off the field late in the second quarter against Fresno State at the Coliseum. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

USC would head into halftime with a 17-10 lead over the Bulldogs, still clinging to life. But the lingering possibility of a serious knee injury for the former No. 1 recruit at the helm of its new offense had sucked all the optimism over the building. Even Velus Jones Jr.’s 100-yard kickoff return in the third quarter, good for a 24-13 lead, couldn’t cure the concern.

A crowd of coaches had surrounded Daniels, each of them surely aware of what a prolonged absence might mean. Freshman Kedon Slovis, who two weeks ago was a long shot to play this year, loosened his arm on the sideline, his mind no doubt racing.

The dread hadn’t lifted as coaches lifted Daniels from the turf. The 19-year-old former Mater Dei star limped toward the sideline, putting no weight on his right knee. It was an image that would be burned into the collective vision of USC fans everywhere — one which, after just two quarters this season, could come to define everything that comes after.



What it would mean for the future of USC football was still uncertain. There was no news immediately available on Daniels, but the prognosis did not seem positive in the moments after he hobbled to the sideline. Soon, a cart would take him to the locker room, where an MRI would answer his fate.

Meanwhile, an entire fan base would hold its collective breath, putting its hope in a freshman who, just a few months ago, was a forgotten member of USC’s recruiting class. Now, he suddenly was at the helm of its offense.

For a brief while, it seemed as if a new offense finally would cure what ailed USC’s program. On his first drive, Daniels marched down the field, slinging the football to every open player he could find. He threw just one incompletion on that drive and none on the next, smoothly taking what the defense gave him.

He threw a touchdown to running back Stephen Carr, who juked his way into the end zone after eight impressive yards. On USC’s next possession, Daniels calmly led the Trojans again down the field for another Carr touchdown, a rush from 14 yards. He finished 25 for 34 for 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

After two drives, USC led by two scores, its new Air Raid offense firing on all cylinders for Graham Harrell.

And then, everything screeched to a halt. Disbelief settled over the Coliseum. And dusk gave away to the dark of night.

