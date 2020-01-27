Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC Sports

USC safety C.J. Pollard announces he is entering NCAA transfer portal

Safety C.J. Pollard appeared in 27 games over three seasons at USC.
(Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
Jan. 27, 2020
10:08 AM
C.J. Pollard, a safety who starred at Serra High before joining USC, will leave the Trojans to play his final season elsewhere as a graduate transfer.

Pollard announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday morning.

“I would like to say thank you to USC Athletics for giving me the opportunity to compete as a student-athlete and earn a degree from a prestigious private university,” Pollard wrote on Twitter.

A Carson native, Pollard played mostly a bit part on USC’s defense over four seasons. He enrolled at USC in 2016, following in the footsteps of his father, Marvin, who was a Trojan cornerback from 1988-91.

After being a redshirt his freshman year, Pollard played in 27 games over the next three seasons and was credited with 31 total tackles.

As a graduate, Pollard will be immediately eligible to play wherever he chooses to transfer.

Pollard is the third USC player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining offensive tackle Clayton Bradley and wide receiver Velus Jones. Jones announced this month that he’ll play his final season at Tennessee.

Quarterback Jack Sears, who entered the portal during the season, is also still available, after recently backing out of his commitment to play at San Diego State.

Ryan Kartje
Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.
