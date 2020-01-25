Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Onyeka Okongwu puts on a show in USC’s victory over Oregon State

Highlights from USC’s win over Oregon State on Saturday.
By Associated Press
Jan. 25, 2020
4:42 PM
Share
CORVALLIS, Ore. — 

Onyeka Okongwu scored 18 points and had several highlight-reel dunks to lead USC to a 75-55 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

USC (16-4, 5-2 Pac-12) never trailed and had balanced scoring with four players in double figures.

Oregon State (12-8, 2-6) has lost four in a row and failed to score 60 points in three of those defeats.

USC went up 46-34 on Nick Rakocevic’s three-point play, but Oregon State answered with 3-pointers from Zach Reichle and Antoine Vernon to cut the lead to 46-40 at the 12:53 mark.

Advertisement

The Trojans responded with a 14-0 run, culminated by Jonah Mathews’ jumper, and led by 20 points with seven minutes left.

USC was in control from the outset.

Oregon State made just 2 of its first 12 shots and trailed 17-7 midway through the first half.

USC Sports
USC needs to bounce back against Oregon State after double-OT loss to Oregon
USC v Oregon
USC Sports
USC needs to bounce back against Oregon State after double-OT loss to Oregon
The Trojans blew a chance to be first in the Pac-12 conference, help their NCAA tournament cause and significantly boost their seeding come March.

A 13-0 run extended the Trojans’ lead to 30-8.

Advertisement

But Oregon State worked itself back into the game behind Tres Tinkle’s 12 points, and concluded the half on a 20-8 run to trail 36-28 at the break despite shooting just 32.1% from the field compared to 57.7% for USC.

Tinkle led the Beavers with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans have won 10 of their last 12 games and improved to 5-2 on the road. . They dominated Oregon State coming off a double-overtime loss at Oregon.

Oregon State: The Beavers fell to 1-3 in conference home games. . Tinkle’s two free throws late in first half gave him 35 in a row, a school record, and moved him past Steve Johnson into second place on the school’s career scoring list. Tinkle also extended his double-figure scoring streak to 85 games.

USC Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement