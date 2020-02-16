Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC women can’t hold back No. 3 Oregon in 93-67 loss

USC forward Alissa Pili, right, grabs a pass in front of Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard defends during the Ducks’ 93-67 win Sunday.
USC forward Alissa Pili, right, grabs a pass in front of Oregon forward Ruthy Hebard defends during the Ducks' 93-67 win Sunday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 16, 2020
3:32 PM
Erin Boley scored 25 points, Ruthy Hebard added 22 and Satou Sabally had 18 to help No. 3 Oregon rout USC 93-67 on Sunday for the Ducks’ 12th consecutive victory.

Boley’s points and her seven 3-pointers were both season highs. Hebard and Sabally had 10 rebounds each to help the Ducks dominate the boards, 38-23. Sabrina Ionescu had 13 assists to go with 12 points — her fewest points since 10 against UConn earlier this month.

Hebard completed a big weekend in Los Angeles, having notched 30 points and 17 rebounds in an 80-66 win at No. 7 UCLA on Friday.

The Ducks (24-2, 13-1 Pac-12) pulled away to lead by 28 points in the fourth after USC kept it close early in the game.

Endyia Rogers led the Trojans (13-12, 5-9) with 21 points. Kayla Overbeck added 17 points and Alissa Pili had 14 points.

The Ducks extended their lead to 20 points in the third, opening with an 8-0 spurt. USC ran off nine in a row to close within 11 on a 3-pointer by Alyson Miura. But the Ducks got two 3-pointers from Boley and another by Sabally to lead 68-50 going into the fourth.
Highlights from USC’s loss to No. 3 Oregon on Sunday.

USC cut its deficit to three points early in the second on a basket by Overbeck. The Ducks answered with an 18-5 run, including eight points by Hebard who dominated inside and consecutive 3-pointers by Boley, to go up 38-24 — the Ducks’ first double-digit lead of the game.

USC outscored Oregon 8-5 to go into halftime trailing 43-32. Both teams’ shot-making improved significantly in the second, with each hitting at least 60% from the floor.

The Ducks missed their first five shots of the game while USC raced out to a seven-point lead. Ionescu scored back-to-back baskets in the first quarter for her only points of the first half when she had eight assists.

