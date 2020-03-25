USC standout Onyeka Okongwu declares for the NBA draft

After a single, shortened season that saw him solidify his place as one of college basketball’s most talented freshmen, Onyeka Okongwu is on his way to the NBA.

The Chino Hills product and All-Pac-12 first team center officially declared his intentions on Wednesday to the surprise of no one, following a season in which he led USC in points (16.2), rebounds (8.6), and blocks (2.7). Okongwu is widely expected to be a lottery pick in the upcoming draft, which would make him the first Trojan drafted that high since DeMar DeRozan was selected ninth overall.

“All good things must come to an end,” Okongwu wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I want to take the next step when the opportunity presents itself.”

That next step had long been anticipated by his coaches and USC teammates, even before the NCAA tournament was canceled and his freshman season was cut short. USC coach Andy Enfield had been anything but coy in recent weeks about Okongwu’s impending declaration. Senior Nick Rakocevic, who shared USC’s frontcourt with Okongwu this season, said earlier this month that he knew Okongwu would be one-and-done before he’d even played a single game.

“I just knew, this kid is going to be a lottery pick without question,” Rakocevic said. “It was obvious.”

That still seems to be the consensus, as Okongwu enters an uncertain draft process at an especially uncertain time for the NBA, which remains postponed due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Some early mock drafts list Okongwu as a potential top-10 pick, and with the scouting process likely to be truncated, the young big man’s consistent production as a freshman at USC could send him skyrocketing even further up draft boards.

It didn’t take long for Okongwu to prove himself at the college level. The former Times Player of the Year scored 20 points and notched a double-double in each of his first two games.

His scoring production fluctuated some from there, as opposing teams took to fronting and double-teaming him in the post. Still, he paced the Trojans in scoring all season, while leading the entire Pac-12 Conference in field goal percentage (61.6%) and offensive rebounds per game (3.3)

It was Okongwu’s work on defense, though, that separated him as a prospect in his first season. Few college big men, regardless of experience, were as adept at patrolling the paint as Okongwu, as he racked up 76 blocks as a freshman, good for second-most in the Pac-12.

The former five-star emerged out of the shadow of the Ball brothers at Chino Hills High, where he won three state basketball titles and was named Times Player of the Year.

Towering expectations accompanied his arrival at USC. He wouldn’t get the chance to test those expectations on the NCAA tournament stage. But after a single season in which he anchored the Trojans on both ends and emerged as a surefire lottery pick, Okongwu felt he’d done enough.

“What a ride it’s been, my first year at USC,” Okongwu wrote on Twitter. “My freshman campaign at the school has been nothing short of spectacular. To Coach Enfield, Hart, Capko and Mobley, I want to thank you for letting a kid from Chino into your program. To my brothers on the team, the love and bond I have for you guys is real and it’s something I will always keep close to me.”