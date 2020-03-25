Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
USC basketball adds graduate transfer Tahj Eaddy

Santa Clara guard Tahj Eaddy (2) dribbles against Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie (33) during a game on Jan. 30.
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
March 25, 2020
2:57 PM
With four seniors graduating, one freshman off to the NBA and another in the transfer portal, USC added a graduate transfer to a backcourt that could be short on bodies next season.

Tahj Eaddy, a 6-foot-2 guard who played the last three seasons at Santa Clara, will join the Trojans next season and be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer with one season to play.

As a redshirt sophomore at Santa Clara, Eaddy led the team with 15 points per game. But his production dipped during his junior season, as he averaged just 9.1 points per game coming off the bench, along with 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Before the season was suspended, Eaddy was reinserted into Santa Clara’s starting lineup for the final four games. He responded over that stretch with 15.8 points per game.

Eaddy, who hails originally from New Haven, Conn., transferred once before, leaving Southwest Missouri State after his freshman season.

At USC, where most of the backcourt must be replaced, he could become the latest in a line of graduate transfers to make an immediate impact. This season, Daniel Utomi (Akron) carved out a starting role for the Trojans, while Quinton Adlesh (Columbia) was named a team captain.

Even with one transfer already in the fold, USC is expected to mine the transfer portal for more in the coming weeks, as it seeks to fortify its depth before next season.

