Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Reggie Bush is welcomed back to USC after 10-year NCAA ban

Former USC running back Reggie Bush
USC has reinstated Reggie Bush 10 years after the NCAA ordered the university to disassociate itself from the Heisman Trophy-winning running back.
(Lori Shepler / Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
June 10, 2020
8:45 AM
Share

After 10 years of NCAA-mandated exile, Reggie Bush is finally free to return to USC.

On the final day of Bush’s decade-long disassociation ban, the university formally welcomed one of the most electrifying playmakers in college football history back to its campus in a letter from USC president Dr. Carol Folt on Wednesday.

“I am pleased to inform you that all restrictions and prohibitions on your involvement in our athletics program are officially removed and you will be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alumni,” the letter read.

USC Sports

Plaschke: USC should welcome home Reggie Bush, but will he show remorse?

USC running back Reggie Bush walks off the field holding the game ball after the Trojans defeated Fresno State in 2005.

USC Sports

Plaschke: USC should welcome home Reggie Bush, but will he show remorse?

With Reggie Bush’s NCAA ban finally over, USC should embrace the running back and give him the opportunity to explain himself.

More Coverage

USC plans to reunite with Reggie Bush as NCAA ban ends
Advertisement

For Bush, the announcement was a long time coming.

“I’ve dreamed of this day for 10-plus years,” Bush said in a statement, “and I’m excited to come home.”

Bush isn’t the only USC athlete destined to return after a decade away. The university also announced that former Trojan basketball player O.J. Mayo, who was also barred from campus by the NCAA, also will be welcome to return.

Neither has been allowed to associate with USC since 2010, when NCAA investigators cited USC for a lack of institutional control and slapped the university with stiff sanctions after finding that Bush accepted improper benefits during the football program’s storied run from 2004 to 2005.

USC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement