USC-Washington State game time Sunday moved to 4:30 p.m.

USC wide receiver Drake London celebrates with teammates.
USC wide receiver Drake London (15) celebrates with teammates Bru McCoy (4), Tyler Vaughns (21) and Justin Dedich (57) after catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against Arizona State on Nov. 7 at the Coliseum.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
An ever-changing USC schedule is being tweaked yet again.

After its Friday night matchup with Washington State was moved to Sunday, in order to allow USC players in quarantine to return, the game has now been moved up 90 minutes to 4:30 p.m. PST.

The change in kickoff time was presumably made to accommodate a 10 p.m. curfew in Los Angeles County. But with that in mind, it’s unclear why the game was first scheduled for 6 p.m.

It’s not yet certain that USC will be cleared to play by Sunday, after four players tested positive for coronavirus and seven others were quarantined over the last week. Some of those players should be available to return Sunday, after isolating for the required 14 days since USC’s team plane flew home from Utah.

But already, an outbreak has claimed one USC game. Whether it may require further adjustments for the Trojans to play remains to be seen.

