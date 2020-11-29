USC’s game against Washington State rescheduled for Sunday night

In danger of losing a second consecutive game because of a coronavirus outbreak, USC will play Washington State on Sunday at 6 p.m. Pacific time, instead of Friday, in the hope that several Trojans currently in quarantine will be cleared to return by then.

USC has four positive cases and seven other players quarantined because of contact tracing protocols. Those 11 players in isolation left the Trojans below the minimum roster threshold on the offensive line this past weekend, forcing the Pac-12 Conference to declare a no contest between USC and Colorado. The teams had been scheduled to play Saturday at the Coliseum.

How much of a difference those two additional days might make in staging the game remains to be seen. In the wake of the Trojans’ trip home from Utah, one USC player tested positive Monday, followed by another on Tuesday. USC announced Tuesday that five other players were subsequently deemed close contacts, meaning all five would have to isolate for 14 days.

Those five presumably could be available Sunday, if their contact with the initial positive cases came only on the team plane home from Salt Lake City. Otherwise, only the two USC players who tested positive, assuming they’re clear of the virus, would be able to return, according to Los Angeles County public health guidelines.

USC football practice and workouts remained on pause as of Sunday night. But the team will attempt to return to activities on Tuesday, pending another round of PCR tests.