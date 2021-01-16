Tahj Eaddy takes control for USC in its win over Washington State

Before Tahj Eaddy became the Trojans’ de facto point guard in early December, he hadn’t intended on having the reins of USC’s offense to himself. That role was instead thrust upon him six weeks earlier, when the graduate transfer was forced to fill in for an injured Ethan Anderson, dutifully stepping into the position of ball-handling, floor-spacing creator, a role few others on the roster could fill.

Eaddy proved to be a steadying hand over those eight games, ahead of Anderson’s return this week. But with the injured point guard still playing sparingly with a sore back, Eaddy took the reins again on Saturday, leading USC to an 85-77 victory over Washington State in which it never trailed.

It nearly gave away that lead late, anyway, as the Cougars clawed back to within four points with just three minutes remaining. That’s when Eaddy caught a pass on the perimeter, pump faked to lose his defender, and sank a smooth jumper to put a stamp on the Trojans’ sixth straight victory.

It was the kind of play that underscored just how important Eaddy has become to USC’s offense, something was abundantly clear on Saturday night, as Eaddy finished with a season-high 21 points on eight-of-13 shooting.

He didn’t do it alone. As Eaddy faded in the second half, following a 14-point explosion in the first, it was another transfer guard, Drew Peterson, who kept the Cougars at bay, delivering whenever Washington State drew too close for comfort.

Peterson scored 11 points in the second half to finish with 15, while reeling in 11 rebounds for his second double-double of the season.

USC guard Drew Peterson drives to the basket to score against Washington State in the first half Saturday. (Ringo H.W. Chiu / Associated Press)

The two guards took over on a night when USC’s sibling towers were at times neutralized by a strong Washington State defense. Fresh off of a career-high in points on Thursday, Isaiah Mobley scored just seven against the Cougars, but did add a crucial low-post bucket late in the second half, just as Washington State cut it to four for the first time.

That comeback began with Evan Mobley, the Trojans’ leading scorer, on the bench with four fouls.

With its guards making plays on the perimeter, it would seem to have been an ideal night for Evan Mobley to dominate. He still finished with 16 points, right below his season average, but he reeled in just three rebounds, his lowest total in any game this season, while Washington State big man Efe Abogidi tallied 12 boards.

The Trojans’ star freshman would return to the floor just as the Cougars began mounting a 14-3 run that would be their final stand. With Washington State threatening to cut the lead even further, Evan Mobley swatted away a floater, giving way to Eaddy’s ice-cold jumper on the other end.

USC would hold on due to crucial plays like that from its playmakers, even as its defense sagged in the second half.

The Cougars shot nearly 54% from the field after the half, with guard Isaac Bonton leading both teams with 27.