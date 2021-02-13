Tahj Eaddy, Evan Mobley power No. 20 USC to victory at Washington State

Tahj Eaddy scored a season-high 29 points, Evan Mobley had 20 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots, and No. 20 USC beat Washington State 76-65 on Saturday night for its 10th straight victory over the Cougars.

The Trojans (17-3, 11-2 Pac-12) have won six straight and 12 of their last 13 games. They have held their last three opponents to 65 points or fewer.

Eaddy made 10 of 16 shots. His previous season high was against the Cougars on Jan. 16, when he scored 21 points.

Dishon Jackson had 18 points for the Cougars (12-9, 5-9), and Isaac Bonton added 17.

× Highlights from USC’s 76-65 victory at Washington State on Saturday night.

The Trojans went on a 13-2 run late in the second half to close out the game and maintain their one-game lead in the Pac-12 over UCLA.

The Trojans are 17-3 for the first time since the 1991-92 season. Their defense is putting them in a strong position to win their first regular-season title since 1985.

After an 81-73 victory over UCLA on Thursday night in which they shot almost 60% from deep, the Cougars were three for 25 on three-pointers against the Trojans.

