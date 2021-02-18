USC basketball schedule gets reshuffled again because of COVID-19 issues

As it clings to first place in the Pac-12 down the stretch of the regular season, USC’s upcoming basketball schedule has been reshuffled again.

After its most recent meeting with Oregon was rescheduled because of COVID-19 issues within the Ducks program, the two conference contenders will meet Monday at Galen Center.

USC was supposed to play Stanford that day in another rescheduled matchup. But that game will now be played the first week of March on a date to be determined.

USC has yet to play Oregon this season. The Ducks (12-4 overall and 7-3 in the Pac-12) are third in the conference but have played four fewer Pac-12 games than the Trojans (18-3, 12-2). Their meeting next Monday could go a long way toward determining if USC can hold on to its lead.

USC has five other games remaining this season, including its tentative meeting with Stanford at Galen Center. That game has already been moved four times for various reasons related to COVID-19 and scheduling within the conference.

As a part of that scheduling shuffle, USC will play four games in seven days starting Saturday, when Arizona comes to Galen Center.

Oregon hosts Colorado on Thursday night.