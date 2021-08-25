DA declines to file charges against USC receiver Bru McCoy

USC receiver Bru McCoy won’t face criminal charges after the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office declined to file a case following his arrest last month on suspicion of felony intimate partner violence.

The district attorney’s office cited insufficient evidence when asked about its decision but offered no further details.

“We appreciate the careful consideration by both the district attorney’s office and LAPD,” Michael Goldstein, McCoy’s attorney, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “We always trusted the process and the right decision was made.”

McCoy, 21, was arrested July 24 at 5:30 p.m. on suspicion of violating California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which pertains to a person who “willfully inflicts corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” upon a spouse, former spouse, cohabitant or dating partner.

He was released the same night on $50,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court Nov. 24.

In the wake of his arrest, McCoy was temporarily removed from team activities just as USC opened its preseason training camp in August. The university’s Title IX office is reviewing the incident independent of law enforcement.

Though McCoy won’t face criminal charges, his future on the USC football team remains unclear. When the redshirt sophomore receiver was first removed from team activities, USC coach Clay Helton and a university spokesperson declined to comment on whether McCoy had been barred from campus.

A former top prospect who starred at Santa Ana Mater Dei, McCoy was expected to play a major role on USC’s offense this season after a turbulent start to his tenure at the school. He left USC to enroll at Texas as a freshman, then returned to USC only to sit out his freshman season with a mysterious illness. Last season, he caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, positioning himself as one of the Trojans’ top options heading into 2021.

Whether he’ll return for USC this season remains to be seen.