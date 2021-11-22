No. 24 USC starts fast, cruises past Dixie State, 98-71
Boogie Ellis scored 19 points and No. 24 USC opened a double-digit lead less than three minutes into the game, rolling to a 98-71 victory over Dixie State on Monday night.
Max Agbonkpolo scored a career-high 17 points and Isaiah Mobley added 14 for the Trojans (4-0). Chevez Goodwin had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Cameron Gooden and Frank Staine scored 17 each for the Trailblazers (1-4), while Hunter Schofield added 10 points and eight rebounds. Dixie State, which moved to Division I last season, was playing USC for the first time.
The Trojans got off to a fast start in their second home game of the season. A pair of three-pointers from Ethan Anderson and Mobley gave them a 13-3 lead just 2:54 in, and they increased it to 22-5 less than eight minutes in.
Dixie State held its own through the remainder of the first half, with USC taking a 47-36 advantage into halftime. The Trailblazers were within single digits at 53-44 with 17:50 remaining before USC ran away.
The Trojans pushed their advantage beyond 20 for the first time at 73-51 with 11:24 left on a three-point play by Agbonkpolo.
Anderson scored 13 points for USC, which shot 58.8% in the first half and finished at 52.8%.
Dixie State shot just 31.6% from the field and was outrebounded 52-38. The Trailblazers did have 12 offensive rebounds to 11 for the Trojans.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.