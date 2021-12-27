USC postpones Pac-12 women’s basketball opener vs. Arizona
USC postponed its Pac-12 women’s basketball opener against No. 4 Arizona at Galen Center because of COVID-19 protocols within the Trojans program, the school announced Monday.
The game, which was slated for Friday, will be rescheduled. It’s USC’s third conference game to be affected during the national surge in coronavirus cases after two rivalry games against UCLA were rescheduled. The games, originally scheduled last Tuesday and Jan. 22, are now scheduled for Jan. 20 in Westwood and Jan. 23 at Galen Center.
USC’s next scheduled game is Sunday at home against Arizona State. The Trojans (7-3) have not played since defeating Texas Southern on Dec. 18.
In addition to the delayed start to their conference season, USC canceled its nonconference finale against Long Beach State last week because of COVID-19 protocols.
USC and UCLA announced Friday they were postponing games against Arizona and Arizona State, originally scheduled for next week, because of COVID issues.
