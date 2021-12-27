Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

USC postpones Pac-12 women’s basketball opener vs. Arizona

USC guard Endyia Rogers brings the ball up the court.
Guard Endyia Rogers and USC will have to wait until Sunday to open their Pac-12 Conference season after Friday’s game against No. 4 Arizona was postpone because of COVID-19 protocols within the Trojans’ program.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)
By Thuc Nhi NguyenStaff Writer 
Share

USC postponed its Pac-12 women’s basketball opener against No. 4 Arizona at Galen Center because of COVID-19 protocols within the Trojans program, the school announced Monday.

The game, which was slated for Friday, will be rescheduled. It’s USC’s third conference game to be affected during the national surge in coronavirus cases after two rivalry games against UCLA were rescheduled. The games, originally scheduled last Tuesday and Jan. 22, are now scheduled for Jan. 20 in Westwood and Jan. 23 at Galen Center.

USC’s next scheduled game is Sunday at home against Arizona State. The Trojans (7-3) have not played since defeating Texas Southern on Dec. 18.

In addition to the delayed start to their conference season, USC canceled its nonconference finale against Long Beach State last week because of COVID-19 protocols.

Advertisement

Southern California forward Isaiah Mobley, left, looks to pass the ball against Long Beach State guard Eddie Scott and guard Colin Slater (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Sports

COVID-19 causes more postponements for USC and UCLA basketball games

USC and UCLA announced Friday they were postponing games against Arizona and Arizona State, originally scheduled for next week, because of COVID issues.

USC Sports
Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers college sports and the NBA for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps for the Southern California News Group. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.
Advertisement