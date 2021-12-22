UCLA and USC women’s basketball teams reschedule their rivalry games

COVID-19 outbreaks in UCLA and USC’s women’s basketball programs forced the schools to reschedule both of their conference matchups Wednesday.

The rivalry game originally scheduled Dec. 28 at Pauley Pavilion, which was supposed to mark the beginning of the conference season for the crosstown rivals, will move to Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. while the game at Galen Center scheduled for Jan. 22 will shift to 6 p.m. on Jan. 23.

The Bruins (5-3) have not played since losing to Connecticut on Dec. 11 after canceling their last three nonconference games and pausing team activities because of COVID-19 protocols. Their next scheduled game is Dec. 31 against Arizona State at Pauley Pavilion.

Advertisement

The Trojans canceled a game against Long Beach State on Monday, citing COVID-19 protocols within the Beach’s program. However, with the virus hitting the Trojans (7-3) as well, they aren’t scheduled to play again until Dec. 31 against No. 4 Arizona at Galen Center.