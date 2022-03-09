USC coach Andy Enfield receives contract extension through 2027-28 season

After following an Elite Eight run with the winningest regular season in school history, USC has inked men’s basketball coach Andy Enfield to a new six-year contract, extending his previous deal through the 2027-28 season.

The new deal is expected to keep Enfield in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future, just as other potential suitors began to express interest in USC’s coach.

“Andy has continued to meet and exceed every expectation we have set for him,” USC athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. “In our three years working together, our men’s basketball program has enjoyed unprecedented success and the national landscape of college basketball has taken notice. That is a testament to Andy’s leadership of the program, our coaches and support staff, and our talented basketball players. Andy’s incredible accomplishments stand on their own.”

Those triumphs continued this season, as USC won 25 regular-season games, the most in school history. No team has won more Pac-12 games over the last five years. Only two schools (Kansas and Baylor) have won more college basketball games overall during the last three seasons.

Enfield’s contract was extended through the 2025-26 season in the wake of the Trojans’ run last season to the Elite Eight, its first trip that deep into the tournament since 2001. His latest extension, which Bohn referred to as “a new six-year contract,” is believed to include a raise, though the terms of Enfield’s new deal were not disclosed.

Rumors swirled in recent weeks that Enfield would likely consider other college coaching jobs if an ideal one emerged. The opening at Maryland appeared a particularly good fit for Enfield, who grew up less than two hours away and completed his MBA in College Park.

But Enfield’s latest extension suggests the coach won’t be going anywhere for now, as USC enters another postseason with its eyes on another March run.

“My family and I are very happy to be part of the Trojan Family,” Enfield said in a statement. “I feel great about the future of USC basketball in the Pac-12 and nationally.”