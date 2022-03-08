UCLA’s Johnny Juzang, USC’s Isaiah Mobley among All-Pac-12 picks for Bruins, Trojans

After magical runs last March, USC’s Isaiah Mobley and UCLA’s Johnny Juzang chose to defer their NBA dreams for one last collegiate season. It was a calculated risk for both crosstown rivals, whose draft stocks were soaring in the wake of a strong tournament.

A year later, those parallel plans have not only put USC and UCLA on track to make noise again this March, but led both players to be named among the best in the conference Tuesday, as each was honored for the first time on the All-Pac-12 first team.

Juzang was one of three Bruins, along with point guard Tyger Campbell and forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., to be named to the conference’s first team. Mobley, who didn’t even get an honorable mention last season, was joined by USC forward Drew Peterson.

UCLA also had three players named to the All-Pac-12 defensive team: Jaquez, center Myles Johnson and guard Jaylen Clark. USC’s Boogie Ellis earned honorable mention recognition.

The top three teams in the conference’s upcoming tournament accounted for eight of the 10 players honored on the All-Pac-12 first team. Like UCLA, No. 2 Arizona had three players honored among the best in the conference: Bennedict Mathurin, Christian Koloko and Azuloas Tubolis. The Wildcats also nearly took all of the major awards, winning Player of the Year (Mathurin), Defensive Player of the Year (Koloko), Sixth Man of the Year (Pelle Larsson) and Most Improved Player of the Year (Koloko).

The near-sweep was reminiscent of USC’s finish last season, as star Trojan freshman Evan Mobley became the first player since Anthony Davis to sweep a major conference’s Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors. USC coach Andy Enfield also won Coach of the Year in 2021, ceding the honor this year to Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd.

Isaiah Mobley stepped into his brother’s shoes this season with an aim of establishing himself as USC’s top offensive option. His ascent to the All-Pac-12 first team is certainly evidence of that success, as Mobley leads the Trojans in scoring (14.6 points) and rebounds per game (8.6). His work on the other side of the ball even led him to receive some votes for the Pac-12’s all-defensive team.

Juzang, meanwhile, enters March still trying to find his rhythm after returning from an ankle injury. As he searches again for that same stride, Jaquez has carried the scoring load for UCLA, pouring in 57 points over his last two games, which included a win over USC.

Peterson has played a similar role over the last month, stepping into a more significant role on USC’s offense. He’s averaging 17 points over his last eight games as the Trojans enter the Pac-12 tournament.