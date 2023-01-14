USC puts together complete effort it has been seeking and rolls past Utah

The first two months of this basketball season had yet to produce many efforts from USC that coach Andy Enfield might venture to call “complete.” Often, it was defense that carried the day, clinging on while an inconsistent offense worked to find its footing.

Twice in the last two weeks alone, those uneven efforts had come back to bite the Trojans, dealing them losses in two of their last three. But with the most difficult stretch of the schedule coming over the next two weeks, USC managed to put all the pieces together all at once in a 71-56 win over Utah on Saturday night.

There were none of the usual long lapses on offense, as USC shot 48% from the field and protected the ball (10 turnovers). It won comfortably on the glass (41-28). It was better behind the arc (44% to 32%).

And its defense, after a somewhat sluggish start, put Utah into submission in the second half. Altogether, it proved to be a pretty potent combination, one that the Trojans hope they can continue building on.

“We’ve really improved offensively, especially the last couple weeks,” Enfield said. “We’re right there. We have a ways to go getting some guys who need to improve certain things. But really proud of our effort.”

Boogie Ellis led the way once again, scoring 17 points on an efficient seven-for-13 shooting. He turned the ball over just once Saturday, his only turnover over the last two games. It was another significant step for the senior, who’d set out in recent weeks to take better care of the ball.

The Trojans’ Tre White, who finished with 13 points, reacts after scoring during the second half. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

Enfield also had tasked his team with playing better on the boards, where USC had been prone to sluggish stretches, especially at the start of games. The same pattern appeared to be playing out Saturday, as Utah reeled in seven of the night’s first eight rebounds.

“We had some things to say in the first media timeout,” Enfield said of the effort on the glass.

Whatever he said sure snapped the Trojans to attention. USC outrebounded Utah 40-22 from there.

Every aspect of USC’s plans seemed to come to fruition, once it finally got settled. After Utah’s skilled 7-footer Branden Carlson caught fire in the first half, scoring 17, he was completely ineffective in the second, once USC started switching on screens, taking away his pick-and-pop opportunities. Carlson scored the first four points after halftime, then never scored again.

“We fixed those small things, and I feel like we shut him down,” freshman Tre White said.

It would take a team effort to soar past the Utes. White opened the game five for five from the field and finished with 13 points. Center Josh Morgan snagged 10 rebounds, his most since November. Even five-star freshman Vince Iwuchukwu, playing in just his second game after returning from a sudden cardiac arrest episode in the summer, showed signs of improvement.

“He will get better,” Enfield said. “His cardio with more playing time, more practice, running up and down the court. He’s going to be stronger and be able to play more minutes.”

If Saturday is any indication, USC is getting better too. A resounding win over Utah certainly seemed compelling proof of that.

And as a trip to Arizona and a return meeting with UCLA loom, that proof couldn’t have come at a better time.